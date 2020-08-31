Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was called up to the England squad for the first time on Monday after Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks withdrew from the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

Villa captain Grealish was a surprise absence from Gareth Southgate’s initial squad for the Nations League matches after his impressive form helped his club avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

