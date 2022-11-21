Jack Grealish kept his promise to a young fan who has cerebral palsy with his celebration after scoring his first World Cup goal for England against Iran on Monday.

Grealish tapped home the final goal from close range in a 6-2 win and marked the moment with a broad smile and stretched his arms out to the side, rolling them in waves.

The Manchester City midfielder was keeping a pledge he made to 11-year-old Finlay.

Finlay met his favourite player after writing a letter to Grealish, whose sister Holly also has cerebral palsy.

“I wish there were more people in the world just like you who treat people with disabilities the same as anyone else,” Finlay had written.

