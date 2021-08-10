Jack Grealish said on Monday he is enjoying the tag of becoming England’s first ever £100 million ($139 million) player after joining Premier League champions Manchester City from Aston Villa.

Grealish left his boyhood club last week in a transfer that saw him become the most expensive player in Premier League history, surpassing Paul Pogba’s move to Manchester United in 2016.

“I actually like it, I think it is a good tag to have,” said the 25-year-old as he was unveiled at the Etihad Stadium.

“It means so much to me that the club were willing to spend that much on me, it fills me with confidence. It just shows me how much the club and the manager value me.

“I just hope now I can repay this football club by winning as many titles as possible and that trophy we all want.”

