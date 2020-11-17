Jack Grealish is mature enough to handle the extra attention he is getting after making an eye-catching first start for England, manager Gareth Southgate said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Aston Villa playmaker was the one positive to emerge for England from Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Belgium which ended their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Nations League.

Southgate said he and the squad could also add protection for Grealish with their mantra it is the team not the individual.

“That is always important with any player,” Southgate told reporters on the eve of the final Nations League qualifier with Iceland.

“We are going to succeed or fail as a team and it is for everybody to contribute.

“We have tried to ensure right the way through the last four years that it is collective expectation, we couldn’t put all the pressure on Harry Kane, we couldn’t put the pressure on Raheem (Sterling) or other players.

“We have to make sure that is the same with Jack.”

