Sicilia Outlet Village is kicking off the pre-Christmas celebrations with a rich calendar of family-friendly events and activities.

While the Christmas tree is being illuminated next weekend, officially launching the festive season, all stores are prepping for the famous Black Weekend rendezvous with 40 per cent off on outlet prices.

This year, all brands have been working to provide a wonderful shopping experience to all visitors.

Sicilia Outlet Village offers a different shopping experience: 140 stores located in a beautiful outdoor environment, embellished with trees and benches where one can stop and watch the world go by, or just have a quick break between shopping sessions. One can also enjoy their well-deserved pause in one of the 10 cafés and restaurants on site.

Multilingual staff, a number of playing areas to keep the little visitors entertained while the adults shop in peace, free Wi-Fi and a VIP CLUB App, are some of the few additional services available at Sicilia Outlet Village, mostly all complementary.

Sicilia Outlet Village opens Monday to Friday from 10am to 8pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 9pm.

However, some exceptional opening hours will apply until the end of the year on the following days: November 26 from 10am to 9pm; December 8 from 10am to 9pm; December 24 from 10am to 6pm; December 26 from 10am to 9pm and December 31 from 10am to 6pm.

The village will be closed on Christmas Day.

CAPTIONThe 140 stores at Sicilia Outlet Village are gearing up for Black Friday Weekend.