Mohamed Salah admitted his 200th Liverpool goal was a “great feeling” as the Egypt star urged his side to do “something special” in the Premier League title race.

Salah’s landmark strike inspired Liverpool’s fightback from a goal down to win 2-1 at 10-man Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side stole the points thanks to Harvey Elliott’s stoppage-time winner.

But it was Salah’s deflected equaliser following Jordan Ayew’s dismissal that sparked Liverpool’s escape act.

Salah’s 14th goal this term made him the fifth player to score 200 for Liverpool in all competitions after Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

