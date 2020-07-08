Bank of Valletta has just launched its BOV Club 2020 specifically designed for students embarking on post-secondary or tertiary education.

New BOV Club members will get a €50 cash gift deposited into their new BOV eAccount which can be managed online anytime, anywhere and comes with a higher interest rate than a normal savings account.

BOV Club members also benefit from: free direct credit of stipend; an SMS notification when stipend gets credited in account; free contactless BOV Cashlink to pay locally, online and abroad; free BOV Pay, so students can upload their BOV Cashlink Visa Card on their smartphone; free BOV mobile banking to pay others and manage accounts anywhere, anytime; free BOV mobile-to-mobile payments; free BOV internet banking for fast and easy banking; free instant mobile top-ups; unsecured student loans at special rates including free life cover; preferential exchange rates on foreign currency; and free electronic SEPA payments.

Join BOV Club by filling in this form https://www.bov.com/Assistants/learn-more-about-bov-club, call on 2131 2020 or send an e-mail to bovclub@bov.com to set up an appointment with one of the BOV Club ambassadors who will provide support and answer any queries.

This offer is valid until October 31, 2020 and first stipend has to be credited to a BOV account by January 31, 2021. More information is available on www.bov.com/content/bov-club-benefits.