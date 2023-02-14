‘Everybody Knows’ is a song by Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen released on his 1988 album I’m your man.

It is a dark, brooding track that comments cynically and bitterly on societal issues, including poverty, war and environmental degradation.

Cohen also touches on issues of power, as the rich and powerful are depicted as being immune to the consequences of their actions.

The lyrics suggest that everyone knows about these problems, but is unable to do anything about them. It is a song about the sense of disillusionment and resignation that many people feel about the current state of things and the need for resilience and hope in the face of it all.

Disillusionment and resignation about political corruption and the degradation of the rule of law are two negative emotions that are often felt by individuals when their expectations of political leaders are not met.

Disillusionment is defined as a loss of faith or disappointment in something or someone that was previously believed to be ideal.

This disappointment is often rooted in the belief that politicians should be honest, ethical, promote fairness, provide transparency and serve the interests of the public.

However, when people learn about instances of political malfeasance, such as bribery, embezzlement or misuse of public funds, favouritism or undue influence, they become disillusioned with the political process and lose faith in the integrity of their leaders.

Political malfeasance in its many forms erodes the trust of the public and creates a sense of cynicism towards the political system.

This leads to a sense of hopelessness and apathy towards politics in general, as people feel that their voices and opinions do not matter.

This disillusionment can be especially damaging when it is widespread, as it can erode public trust in government and civic institutions, leading to a decline in civic engagement and political participation.

Resignation is the acceptance of something without opposition or interference. When individuals witness political corruption or malpractice, they may resign themselves to the idea that it is an inherent part of the political landscape and cannot be changed.

Others will take an “if you can’t beat them, join them” attitude as they try to come to terms with the harsh reality of corruption in politics.

This resignation can be seen as a coping mechanism, because as Cohen says, “Everybody knows that the dice are loaded / Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed / Everybody knows that the war is over / Everybody knows the good guys lost / Everybody knows that the fight was fixed / The poor stay poor, the rich get richer / That’s how it goes / Everybody knows”.

Both disillusionment and resignation about political malfeasance have serious and far-reaching consequences for democracy and the rule of law.

When people become disillusioned with their political leaders, they are less likely to bother to vote, participate in political campaigns, or engage in other forms of civic engagement.

Similarly, when people become resigned to political malfeasance and corruption, they are less likely to demand accountability from their political leaders or participate in efforts to reform the political system.

This results in a vicious cycle, where political malfeasance and corruption persist because people feel powerless to change the situation, and people feel powerless because political malfeasance and corruption continue to exist.

To break this cycle, it is important for political leaders to be held accountable for their actions to ensure that they act in the best interests of the people.

The people should be empowered to demand transparency and accountability from their leaders through consultation, independent oversight and public participation in efforts to reform the political system.

Ultimately, this will require a sustained effort to rebuild public trust in govern­-ment and civic institutions, and to create a culture of transparency, good governance and integrity in politics.