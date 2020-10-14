A series of 12 episodic paintings depicting the Great Siege are undergoing restoration with support from the Planning Authority.

Professional conservators and Masters students within the University of Malta’s Department of Conservation and Built Heritage in the Faculty for the Built Environment will be continuing conservation work on the paintings, which depict an intricate and historically accurate account of the 1565 siege by the Ottoman Empire.

The works were made possible thanks to a donation of €75,000 by the Planning Authority.

The paintings are the work of Italian artist, Matteo Pérez D’Aleccio, who was specifically invited to Malta in 1577 to depict the Great Siege events by Grand Master Fra Jean de la Cassière.

The Great Siege is depicted in 12 episodes interspaced by allegorical figures as a frieze decorating the upper part of the walls of the Throne Room at the Grandmaster’s Palace, presenting the four-month siege in a narrative sequence.

At a press conference at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta on Wednesday, Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia and Culture Minister José Herrera visited the palace’s throne room where works were set to begin.

Citing cultural conservation as an integral part of planning, Farrugia said that the country’s historical and architectural heritage needed to be safeguarded.

“Our work in preserving both our cultural and environmental heritage comes together under government’s approach towards intelligent planning: it is our ultimate aim to hand over to present and future generations a culturally-rich country that they can be proud of, and a healthy urban and natural environment where they can lead a good quality of life,” he said.

Herrera praised the initiative that is being coordinated by various entities.

“This project will complement the extensive restoration programs being carried out by Heritage Malta at the Grandmaster’s Palace, an investment that demonstrates the government’s commitment in safeguarding national heritage,” he said.

The project is also supported by the University of Malta’s research trust and the Gasan Foundation