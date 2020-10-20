The story of day three of the 41st Rolex Middle Sea Race was undoubtedly the dogfight between Maserati and Mana, which finally concluded last night at just after 2041 CEST.

A classic tale of boat for boat competition between two well-matched crews. Both going at it, hammer and tongs, for the entire length of a 600nm offshore race.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta