Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said Monday he was accepting an invitation by Prime Minister Robert Abela for a meeting in the coming days.

Abela on Sunday invited the new PN leader to visit Labour Party headquarters.

Grech said that once he becomes Opposition leader, he will also request a formal meeting at Auberge de Castille to discuss urgent business.

Among the issues, he said he would propose the holding of an independent inquiry into the "corrupt" Electrogas contract.

He would also raise the people’s concerns about the government’s handling of COVID-19 and insist that political responsibility be shouldered for the situation in old people’s homes.

He said he will also raise the need for dialogue with the social partners for greater assistance to the economic sectors impacted by the endemic.

He would also move his proposal for a national conference on population and migration.

On Sunday, Abela urged the opposition to join the government in a common policy on migration, adding, however, that the message must be that Malta is "full-up".

Grech is expected to become opposition leader in the coming few weeks after the PN nominated him to fill the seat in parliament, which will be vacated on Monday afternoon by Ivan J. Bartolo.