PN leader Bernard Grech is in Brussels where he attended a meeting of leaders of the European People's Party.

The meeting discussed a range of issues, including quality of life, the rule of law, migration, climate change and emissions regulation and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Grech addressed the meeting and called on European leaders to come up with an economic vision that ensured that the people were not made to shoulder the burden of rising costs.

Among those present for the meeting were EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, new Polish prime minister Donald Tusk and Italian deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani.