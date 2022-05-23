The Nationalist Party’s “internal divisions” had a major impact on the election result, party leader Bernard Grech conceded during an internal due diligence exercise on his candidatures for next week’s leadership election.

Grech has claimed he managed to unite the party during his one-and-a-half-year stint as leader; however, during the due diligence exercise on his candidature for the leadership election, he zeroed in on internal divisions as still having played a large role in the defeat.

The gap between the Labour Party and the PN in the March 26 election was of almost 40,000 votes.

Grech told the due diligence commission that he intends to restructure the party to ensure everyone contributes to making the PN more electable.

The one-page conclusions of the due diligence exercise also briefly delved into his tax affairs, illicit donation claims and the party’s finances.

A tax certificate presented to the commission showed Grech does not have any pending income tax or VAT dues.

Grech’s tax affairs came under scrutiny during his 2020 leadership contest against Adrian Delia.

He was outed as owing the taxman €30,000, with the dues quickly being settled days before his candidature.

PN donations

The due diligence commission also asked Grech about claims he received donations in exchange for backing a pardon for murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

These claims, made by former MP Jason Azzopardi, were refuted by the PN leader.

Grech told the committee that he regularly meets various people at parties and meals, but never accepted donations.

He said any donations received during the election campaign were immediately passed on to the party.

Grech also delved into the party’s financial woes, telling the committee the debts were impacting the PN’s operations.

He told the commission he will be appointing a group of experts to help the party address its financial challenges.

Grech also assured the commission that he has never drawn a salary from the party and does not intend to do so in the future.