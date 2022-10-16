Jake Grech scored twice as Hibernians came from behind to beat Santa Lucia on Sunday at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Andrea Pisanu’s side continued with their recent progress to clinch a third consecutive victory at the expense of a stubborn Santa Lucia side.

Pablo Cortez Sanchez’s side were rewarded for their early pressure after only five minutes.

Santa Lucia went ahead with virtually their first attack on five minutes when Davidy Valpoort needed two touches before clinically dispatching the ball past a helpless Justin Haber.

But slowly Hibernians hauled themselves back into the game as Owolabi Muritala used the space in front of him to surge forward and fired in a powerful shot but his effort was brilliantly scooped away from Matthew Calleja Cremona.

The Paolites pressed hard and the equaliser came on the half-hour when Dunstan Vella’s corner was deflected into the path of Jake Grech who cracked home a rising shot past Calleja Cremona.

It was a soft backward header from Vella that created the first danger of the second half, forcing Haber to recover his position and challenge Michael Johnson to clear the ball.

