Grech double leads Hibs to qualification

HIBERNIANS 3

Grech 42, 64

Degabriele 90

ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 0

Hibernians

M. Calleja Cremona, L. Almeida, Raphael, A. Attard (61 B. Kristensen), J. Grech (90 M. Ellul), T. Fonseca (69 J. Degabriele), Z. Grech, A. Izquier, A. Agius, I. Iriberri, Gilmar (69 D. Vella).

Żejtun Corinthians

I. Kone, D. Albanese, L. Moreira, A. Carabott (71 D. Catanio) , J. Suda, H. Marcelino, J. Barboza, E. Herrera (81 A. Cassar), N. Tabone, G. Azzopardi, A. De Barros (71 G. Bugeja).

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards: Attard, Anderson.

Jake Grech produced two moments of quality to seal qualification for Hibernians into the round of 16 over Żejtun Corthinians.

The Paolites will now meet Challenge league high-flyers Pembroke on Wednesday.

Grech scored well-taken goals either side of half-time and then set up Jurgen Degabriele to wrap up a comfortable win over the Corthinians.

At first, Żejtun made life difficult to the more-quoted Hibernians but they have to improve come next Saturday when both clubs meet again in a Premier league match at the Hibernians Stadium.

