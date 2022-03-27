Updated 4.35pm

PN leader Bernard Grech said he expected the authorities to investigate potential corrupt practices after most households in Malta received cheques in the post signed by the prime minister with days ticking to the general election.

Insisting that he respected the people’s electoral decision, after it emerged that Labour was heading towards another landslide victory, Grech said: "rules were rules and facts were facts."

Replying to media questions at the Naxxar counting hall, the PN leader said he expected free elections without incumbency and that no cheques are sent on the eve of the election.

"Nowhere in the world do you get a prime minister sending cheques 10 days before an election."

Still, he assured the public that the PN would analyse what went wrong and he would see what he could have done better.

The country needs free media and a strong PN, as well as less use of public funds to influence the people, Grech said.

Asked if felt there was a protest vote by Nationalist Party supporters in the general election, he said this was possible. Some 50,000 people had not participated in the election, he said, and these people needed to be heard.

It was a fact, he added, that an increasing number of people were distancing themselves from politics and one needed to find out why.

He reiterated his intention to continue to be the voice of those who voted PN but said he would also seek to speak for those who stayed away from the election and others who could be influenced to vote PN next time.

Questioned on his decision to seek re-election as PN leader, he said he chose to become leader during a tough time for the PN, and he would not run away when things were difficult. A leadership vacuum was not what the party needed.

Asked if he expected to be challenged, Grech said that whoever wished to do so was free to do so and should act in the interest of the country.

Grech thanks party delegates

Looking visibly downcast as he consoled delegates in the counting hall, Grech shook hands and hugged them, telling them not to be discouraged and that there was still work to do.

He was also seen congratulating Labour delegates, some of whom were earlier taunting the PN leader.

His visit came as political sources said the PN appeared to be on course to lose by more than 35,000 votes with some estimates saying it could exceed the margin of the last two elections. The official result will not be known until later on Sunday or early on Monday.

The PN's statute automatically triggers a leadership race in the case of a general election loss.

He said the PN had conducted a positive campaign where it transmitted its message and would continue to promote those policies responsibly.