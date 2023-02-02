Updated 2.10pm, adds PL statement

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has questioned the prime minister's reluctance to order a public inquiry into the building collapse that caused a young man's life late last year.

Questioned in parliament on Wednesday, Robert Abela was evasive on whether a public inquiry will be appointed into the death of Jean Paul Sofia who died under the debris of a building under construction in Corradino in December.

He observed that there was an ongoing magisterial inquiry as well as investigations by other authorities.

“If we really want justice, the work of these institutions should be allowed to be done in serenity," he said.

On Thursday, Grech asked what the prime minister was hiding, and who he was defending.

He said the young victim's family deserved to know the truth, more so as the country had failed Jean Paul.

A public inquiry was the least that could be done to heal this wound on society.

In a reply, the Labour Party said Grech's statement raised several questions including how much was the Opposition leader really interested in justice.

For had he really been interested in justice, he would have repeated the Prime Minister's appeal for the magisterial inquiry and the investigations to be allowed to continue serenely to be concluded quickly for justice to be done with the family.

It seemed, however, that the Opposition leader was more interested in political stunts than in justice, the PL said.