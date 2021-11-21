Hibernians sent a statement of intent of their title ambitions when they saw off a ten-man Ħamrun Spartans side at the National Stadium.

A spectacular strike from Jake Grech was enough for the Paolites to claim three important points against the Malta champions that sent them five points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

It was an impressive performance from the Paolites who controlled the match right from the outset and once Grech’s thunderbolt put them ahead, they rarely let the Spartans pose a threat to their goal in what was a very commanding performance.

