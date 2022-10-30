Jake Grech scored a late goal to salvage a point for Hibernians as Marsaxlokk’s impressive run continues.

The Southseasiders took a short lead when Fabian Moracci hit the ball home following excellent work from Adrian Ferraris. But Hibernians laid siege on Marsaxlokk to equalise one minute before the end.

Andrea Pisanu’s side showed much of the style and sharpness of a year ago, when they dominated the first half with a blend of touch and movement, dominating possession and creating a host of half chances, but they lacked sharpness in front of goal.

On 21 minutes, Dunstan Vella set up Hibs’ best move of the first half. The Hibs midfielder whipped a teasing cross from the right for Jake Grech, who found himself completely unmarked just outside the area but Walter Serrano stretched out a leg to block Grech’s effort next to the goalline.

Hibs were making life difficult for Marsaxlokk on the flanks, and Thaylor beat Leandro Aguirre on the right but his back post cross was hit over by Owolabi Muritala.

More details here...