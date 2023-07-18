The people will not allow Robert Abela to undermine the national unity shown on Monday in their call for justice during the vigil for Jean Paul Sofia, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a Net television interview, he insisted that the country was being harmed by the weakness and stubbornness that the prime minister was displaying.

He said that the prime minister had only reluctantly accepted to hold a public inquiry into Sofia's tragic death on a construction site, bowing to popular pressure after having previously rebuffed all pleas and after having voted against a motion for that purpose moved in parliament by the Opposition on Wednesday.

What had changed between Wednesday and Monday? Why hadn't he accepted to hold the inquiry before?

Grech said the PN had always backed Sofia's parents Isabelle and John because theirs' was a justified plea for justice.

Had the prime minister upheld their request as soon as it was made, months ago, the country could be wiser as to what truly happened last December, and what led up to it.

The vigil on Monday and the huge amount of people who were backing Sofia's parents had isolated the prime minister, Grech said. The people now could not allow Abela to destroy that unity, because it was such unity which the country needed to move forward.

The prime minister, Grech said, was showing weakness and the government was appearing to be rudderless. It was not enough for the prime minister to have finally conceded to hold a public inquiry, however. It now needed to be ensured that proceedings were carried out properly and efficiently.