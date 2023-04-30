Bernard Grech on Sunday slammed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà claiming he ordered the arrest of a young man who hung a banner in front of parliament bearing the name of construction collapse victim Jean Paul Sofia.

20-year-old Sofia was killed when a building under construction collapsed in Corradino in December.

On Monday, a young man was seen hanging a banner bearing his friend's name on buildings opposite parliament.

He told Times of Malta that police officers who turned up on site questioned him during a spot check and he was then taken to the police station for further interrogation.

A police spokesperson said the man fled the scene when he saw officers approaching him. He was released from police custody when it was established there was nothing sinister about his actions.

Addressing party supporters on Sunday, Grech lamented the Police Commissioner sent officers to arrest a youth who had stood up to be counted.

"The police commissioner ordered his arrest to silence him as they felt the man was dangerous.

"This is the situation we've found ourselves in... if you're powerful, corrupt and criminal you do business with [prime minister] Robert Abela and he defends you.

"But the commissioner, Abela, and a PL government try to silence the small fish that are trying to be heard and show they are hurt. This is why we need to get on our feet, and protest, so no one will shut us up."

The PN, he said, will continue speaking up in parliament, in the streets, and in homes.

In his address at Ġnien l-Istazzjon, Birkirkara, Grech urged people to meet in protest outside St Luke's Hospital on Monday at 4pm.

The PN leader said accused Abela of defending Steward Healthcare before and after a court annulled the controversial hospitals' privatisation deal originally signed with Vitals.

In February, a court condemned Steward Health Care, which took over the hospitals' concession from Vitals, as having intended to “unjustly enrich itself at the expense of citizens” and engaging in “possibly criminal behaviour”.

He said the PN was the only remaining shield for workers, while Abela continued to milk them.

"Abela says he cannot do anything about the increased cost of living. If you cannot do anything about this, then how do you expect to lead our country," Grech asked.

While workers and pensioners faced the daily pressure of the cost of living, the national debt continued to increase, nearly doubling in a decade, he said.