Opposition leader Bernard Grech insisted on Thursday that the police should investigate claims of electoral fraud made in a court application on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Grech said it was a disgrace that 48 hours after the whistleblower first made the claims, nothing had been heard from the police commissioner.

On Tuesday the whistleblower alleged a criminal conspiracy through which ID cards belonging to deceased foreign-born Maltese citizens were given to other foreign residents, for them to vote for the Labour Party. He said that “thousands of euros were paid” as part of the scheme and claimed to have a list of people involved in it.

This, Grech said on Thursday, was a scandal that shook the foundations of democracy in Malta. A former Labour official had said he was ready to give information about people who had voted at the last general election when they were not entitled to.

Yet 48 hours after these claims of suspected electoral fraud, there was only silence by those who were supposed to investigate and establish the facts.

"Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà should wake up and ensure that the police investigate the allegations impartially" Grech said, adding that the PL and Prime Minister Robert Abela should also request an investigation, unless they had something to hide.