Malta’s Andrew Grech won a silver medal at the World Police and Fire Games that are currently being held in Chengdu, China.

The long-distance runner placed second in the Half Marathon Over 40 age group category when completing the distance in one hour 13 minutes and 46 seconds.

Russia’s Sergei Emelianov took the gold medal when he topped the race in a time of one hour 12 minutes and 59 seconds while Andrzej Szpunar, of Poland completed the podium when clocking a time of one hour 13 minutes and 56 seconds.

In his first comments Grech said: “Very hot and humid weather as well as some hills made the race a hard one to conquer so I must be happy with my time of one hour 13 minutes and 46 seconds.

“Special thanks goes to the President of the Malta China Friendship Society Reno Calleja for making this possible, my family, my coach Hasa Kesra, Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and SportMalta.”