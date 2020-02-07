Malta’s implementation of a recommendation to improve the appointment system for high-ranking police officers will be evaluated by the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption watchdog – Greco.

Speaking to Times of Malta, a Greco spokesman declined to comment on the new system proposed by the government to appoint a police commissioner after a public call for applications. Six people have occupied the office of police commissioner over the past seven years.

Prior to the system introduced by Robert Abela, the Prime Minister’s Office enjoyed absolute power over the appointment process. The Prime Minister retains veto powers under the proposed new system.

Greco had noted in a 2019 assessment of Malta that the appointment of high-ranking police officers was often based on a “mere interview” rather than any examination process.

This left broad room for discretionary decisions, Greco said.

The anti-corruption body had recommended that objective, fair and transparent criteria, based on merit and adequate open competitions, be clearly provided for during the recruitment and promotion processes, including at the lower and higher ranks.

Greco would be assessing the implementation of this recommendation in practice during a follow-up report, the spokesman said. He added that the Maltese authorities should submit a report on the measures taken to implement Greco’s assessment by September 30.

Need to increase its capacity to deal with allegations of corruption

Greco had warned Malta’s criminal justice system was at risk of paralysis unless a redistribution of responsibilities between the police, the Attorney Generals office and inquiring magistrates took place.

Evaluators said it was clear Malta needed to increase its capacity to deal with allegations of corruption and other offences involving government officials.

The lack of action against top officials facing corruption allegations conveyed a feeling among the public that senior officials benefit from total impunity for their actions, Greco had said in its report. Greco officials who visited Malta in October 2018 were often confronted with a cultural of secrecy by many institutions, where reports, recommendations and conclusions were not published.

“This is not compatible with an effective system of checks and balance. This situation calls for rapid changes,” Greco had said.

Greco’s evaluation team said it heard how institutions meant to hold the government to account suffered from a lack of courage, accountability and real means to accomplish their duties.