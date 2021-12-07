A last-gasp goal scored by Julian Zahra was enough for GREE Sliema Hotsticks to clinch the Hockey Knock-Out competition after beating champions Qormi Daikin 3-2 in the final.

It was a well-contested final between two of the best teams in the islands as regards hockey.

Qormi surged ahead in the first quarter through Matthijs Bartelts but Sliema fought back and restored parity in the third quarter through Silas Plaehn.

The fourth quarter was an electrifying affair as Matthijs Bartelts was again on the mark for Qormi.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta