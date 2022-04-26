GREE Sliema Hotsticks were declared as the National Hockey League champions after winning their match against Trust Payments Floriana Young Stars 3-1.

This was their fifth success in the club’s history as they now have 14 points from eight matches and cannot be reached by Qormi Daikin who are in second place.

The Blues were motivated to get the three points at stake as they had Christ Agius notching a brace while Silas Plaehn also put his name on the score sheet.

Karl Chircop reduced the score for the Greens.

Qormi Daikin obtained a massive 8-0 win over Qormi Daikin.

