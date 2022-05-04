GREE Sliema Hotsticks are the new hockey champions for season 2021-22.

The Sliema outfit enjoyed a very positive season where they showed great consistency and managed to overcome the stiff challenge of rivals Qormi Daikin.

In their final match of the national league season, Gree Sliema Hotsticks celebrated their title success in style when they brushed aside White Hart 5-0.

