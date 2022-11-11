Gus Poyet has named 25 players to his Greece squad as they will face Malta in an international friendly on November 17.

The Greek national team will be also facing Hungary, three days after rubbing shoulders with the Maltese side at the National Stadium, in Ta’ Qali.

The core of the squad is composed of players plying their trade in the Greek league, especially established members of giants Olympiacos, Panathinaikos and AEK Athens.

