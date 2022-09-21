GREECE 8

MALTA 3

(3-2, 0-0, 3-1, 2-0)

The Malta U-19 national team were beaten by Greece in the Last 16 tie at the European Championships to see their hopes of a top eight finish end in Podgorica.

Anthony Farrugia’s boys produced a spirited display but the Greeks held too much power and in the end the Maltese conceded their second successive defeat in the competition.

The Maltese youngsters will now be involved in the positional play-offs from ninth to 12th place which get under way on Thursday.

Farrugia’s boys started the match brightly as they managed to defend very well with the Greeks struggling to breach their opponents’ defence.

