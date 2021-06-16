Greece has formally asked North Macedonia to modify its team’s Euro 2020 shirts, claiming that the present version runs counter to a historic treaty between the Balkan neighbours.

The dispute broke out over the initials FFM (Football Federation of Macedonia), which Greece says are a throwback to the Balkan country’s name before a 2018 treaty solved a longstanding diplomatic row between the Balkan neighbours.

Over the weekend, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias complained in a letter to his North Macedonia counterpart Bujar Osmani that the shirt initials “cannot be accepted” by Greece, state agency ANA said.

