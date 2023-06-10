With less than a month to go, the eight participants of July’s U-19’s European Championships hosted by Malta are launching their preparations by selecting the players to form the squads.

Playing in Group B are Greece, together with Iceland, Norway and Spain. Led by coach Anastasios Theos, Greece will start their first phase of preparations during a training camp in Athens between June 12-16.

Theos selected 27 players to form part of this provisional squad before he trims it ahead of the July’s finals.

