With less than a month to go, the eight participants of July’s U-19’s European Championships hosted by Malta are launching their preparations by selecting the players to form the squads.
Playing in Group B are Greece, together with Iceland, Norway and Spain. Led by coach Anastasios Theos, Greece will start their first phase of preparations during a training camp in Athens between June 12-16.
Theos selected 27 players to form part of this provisional squad before he trims it ahead of the July’s finals.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us