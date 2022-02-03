The Greek football federation said on Thursday it was in was talks with ex-Uruguay midfielder Gus Poyet about taking over as national team coach.
The federation said on its website that its executive committee “has selected Gustavo Poyet as coach of the Men’s National Team.”
“Negotiations will follow to reach a final agreement and determine the details of the agreement,” it said.
