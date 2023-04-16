“I will not participate in a farce set up to maximise the profit for the sellers at the expense of Manchester United.”

These were the choice words used by Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zillacus as he announced last week that he was withdrawing from the process of trying to buy the club.

It’s a stinging criticism of the Glazers that will be anything but music to the ears of United fans – not because they particularly wanted Zillacus to be their new owner, but because it confirms that this entire process is being conducted with the sole objective of lining the Americans’ pockets.

Zillacus’ decision came after the Glazers decided to take the bidding process to a third round – essentially making any potential buyer jump through more hoops and, ultimately, cough up more cash.

The Americans are, apparently, holding out for a deal that values the club closer to £6 billion, while the three offers they had on the table were hovering around the £5 billion mark. This means there are now two bidders left in the process – Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe – although they could potentially be joined by others in the third round.

Personally, I wouldn’t expect any newcomers to enter the process. Not only is the price out of the reach of many would-be buyers, it is now obvious that the Glazers are not negotiating with the club’s best interests at heart.

In fact, I would imagine Sir Jim is only hanging in there because of his love for the club, while an extra billion or two isn’t really going to make much of a dent in the Sheikh’s bank balance. Primarily because he owns the bank.

A few weeks ago I expressed a somewhat ambitious hope that the Glazers may realise the error of their ways, turn over a new leaf and put the club’s interests ahead of theirs in this process.

But I should have known it was inevitable they would look to milk their Manchester cash cow for every possible cent. It’s what they have been doing from the moment they walked through the Old Trafford door. Or, more accurately, slithered under it.

My hope was their sense of common decency may have tempered their greed a little, given the importance of United to millions of fans around the world.

Apologies for being so naïve.

A little elbow grease

Was Liverpool defender Andy Robertson elbowed by a linesman during last Sunday’s game against Arsenal? Absolutely. But was it deliberate? Nope.

Anyone who suggested Constantine Hatzidakis whacked Robertson in the chops on purpose was just looking to get a little match official revenge. Let’s face it, most fans don’t exactly love referees and linesmen, and seeing one in trouble for being naughty on the pitch made a unique and refreshing change.

But the simple truth is it was an accident. And the FA has decided, after reviewing all the evidence, that he has no case to answer.

As I said, Hatzidakis did make contact with the player, catching him rather precisely on the chin. But that was only because he was trying to get Robertson to let go of his arm, which he frankly shouldn’t have been touching in the first place.

Move along everyone, nothing to see here.

Shooting themselves in the foot

Manchester United didn’t quite manage to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory on Thursday night against Sevilla, but it will probably have felt like it.

2-0 up and cruising towards a comfortable first-leg victory, they threw it away in the last 10 minutes with not one, but two own goals. The second a Harry Maguire special.

Erik ten Hag has done an awful lot of good at Old Trafford this season and is probably ahead of where he expected to be at this stage of his United career.

But I still feel he will want to have quite a substantial clear-out over the summer because the truth is there are still a lot of players at the club who aren’t up to scratch.

I would say he will want to move 10 players out and bring in five better quality replacements.

I’ll leave it to you to decide who those 10 are. Or, at least, the other nine.

Keeping good Kompany

As Tottenham search for a new manager to end their every-increasing years of hurt, one potential candidate’s name seems to be coming up more than others in recent days – Vincent Kompany.

The former Manchester City legend has been working small miracles down in the Championship, getting Burnley promoted during his first season in charge. And not just promoted, but promoted playing great football and, more than likely, as clear champions.

That, apparently, has pushed him to the top of Spurs’ wanted list.

Frankly speaking, I feel it would be a cunning appointment for the club. Kompany obviously knows his stuff, is young and enthusiastic, and like Mikel Arteta, learned his trade under Pep Guardiola.

And it’s the Arteta link that could be key here.

Undoubtedly the Tottenham hierarchy has spent large chunks of this season casting envious glances at neighbours Arsenal where Arteta has gradually transformed the team from also-rans to the brink of a league title.

Kompany’s managerial career may be in its early stages but his approach to the game looks to be very similar to the Spaniard’s, and that could be enough to persuade Spurs to take the plunge.

The question is, will Kompany be tempted to join a club that is often perceived as dysfunctional, and walk out on Burnley without even giving it a shot in the top-flight? I imagine he will be torn, and it won’t be an easy decision, but if Spurs do make the call, he will probably find it hard to resist joining a club that has the players and the resources to battle it out at the top end of the league.

Then again, he may feel a sense of loyalty to the boys who have put him in the position that has made Spurs interested. But if history tells us anything, managers shouldn’t waste time on loyalty, because clubs rarely show any loyalty back.

All in all, this looks like a move that may work well from everyone.

