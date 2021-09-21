Greed for money and power is spreading like a "disease" and manifesting itself in the "uglification of the Maltese landscape", Archbishop Charles Scicluna told the country's leaders on Tuesday morning.

The archbishop sent a strong message as he made his homily at the annual independence day state pontifical:

"Is it necessary to tarnish the beauty of our country for a few bucks? Aren’t we capable of controlling our desire for new projects and combining this with wisdom and prudence to create buildings and projects that are aesthetically pleasing and that are in keeping with our country’s typical landscape?" he said.

Scicluna took a page out of politicians' books when he spoke about Malta's reputation.

"We are all eager for Malta’s reputation to always be one that we are proud of. However, before blaming others and their harsh judgement, we ought to stop and examine our conscience.

"Is the craving for money, easy money, also destroying the moral backbone of our country? And what kind of independence are we celebrating if we are slaves of the craving for power and greed for money?"

The president, prime minister, leader of the opposition, deputy speaker, several members of parliament, former presidents and prime ministers and chief justice were all present for the mass at St John's co-cathedral.

Scicluna said we are not building "necessarily to provide homes, but to make more money."

"Some call this progress, but at what cost?" he asked.

"If we look around us at the city of Mdina, the bastions of Valletta and Cottonera, we do not only see functional buildings but also harmonious and captivating architecture. Can we say the same thing about the buildings through which we are destroying the sense of beauty in our country?"

Scicluna said that greed has become a 'disease that is spreading in Maltese society.'

"Greed is an expression of extreme individualism: if I am satisfied, then I do not care about anybody else," he said.

"But those who are content with what they have, those who eat their daily bread with gratitude because it was earned by their hard work, with a pure heart, a clear conscience and a great sense of justice, not only will they have enough but they would also have given a valuable contribution to society."

The Archbishop also made reference to three women from the day's gospel, whom the scriptures say supported Jesus and his disciples through their wealth.

"Jesus also had his own fundraisers – those who helped and served him from their own wealth," he said.

"But today, on Independence Day 2021, we ought to ask ourselves: does money control me or do I use it for the good of others?"