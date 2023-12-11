Greek football matches will be played behind closed doors until February 12, the government announced on Monday, in an attempt to clamp down on violence at sports events.

The decision came after a police officer was severely injured last week when rival fans clashed during a volleyball game in Athens, the latest in a series of incidents in the country.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said the measure could also extend "on a case-by-case basis to European matches involving Greek teams".

High-resolution cameras and electronic entry systems with verification of supporters' identities will also be installed at all stadiums, according to the government.

