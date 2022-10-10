Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg, and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, promised closer cooperation on a range of issues from migration to tourism following a short meeting on Monday.

Trade, climate change and the political situation in Libya were also discussed, the two foreign ministers said in a brief statement to the media.

On migration, Borg pushed the need to implement the Joint Valletta Action Plan.

The seven-year-old agreement between European and African states, aims to control irregular migration by addressing the root causes of migration, opening legal migratory avenues, fighting human smuggling, and facilitating returns.

Migration through Mediterranean crossings and the co-operation of EU countries has become a bigger issue for Malta after Italy's new prime minster, Giorgia Meloni, promised to tighten the country’s borders.

If a new Italian government delivers on its promise to crack down on irregular migration, Malta could see a surge in asylum seeker arrivals and have one less ally in the EU on migration, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has previously said.

Malta’s search and rescue zone stretches far into the eastern Mediterranean close to Crete, a Greek island.

The media were not invited to ask questions after the joint statement.

Closer trade links

Plans for the immediate future will include setting up a Maltese-Greek chamber of commerce, further enhancing bilateral cooperation in tourism and pharmaceuticals, among other industries, Borg said.

As both ministers condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine, Greek foreign minister Dendias said that both countries have a strong commitment to peace.

He wished Malta well in its upcoming term as a non-permanent member of the security United Nations security council.

“Malta will be the voice of peace and dialogue during its two-year term on the council starting in 2023,” Borg said.

The foreign ministers also discussed a Libyan-Turkish agreement that allows Turkey to explore natural gas in Libyan waters, stating that both countries endorse the position of the European Council, that the agreement goes against maritime law and negatively impacts third countries in the area.