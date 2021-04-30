Calamatta Cuschieri has embarked on its Green Campaign, a project aimed at reducing paper usage within the group’s offices, as well as the number of post clients receive, as part of the group’s ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme for 2021.

In collaboration with the CC Foundation, the Green Campaign seeks to incentivise clients to switch to paperless communication. Current clients are invited to provide their e-mail address, and in turn, the CC Foundation will plant a tree on clients’ behalf. Furthermore, those clients will then be eligible to participate in a draw with the chance of winning an eco-friendly prize.

Gabie Calamatta, head of CSR, is aiming for a further 3,000 clients to opt for e-mail communication over paper communication.

She said: “This will reduce paper consumption significantly within the company with the added benefit of helping NGOs such as ACT, and run projects like the Grow 10 Trees Environmental Group, which aim to plant thousands of native trees on behalf of participating clients. Hopefully, the exercise will also raise awareness that all company communications including notifications of new products and special promotions, can be done electronically.”

The campaign started in February 2021 and will continue through to the end of May 2021.

For more information about services offered by Calamatta Cuschieri, visit www.cc.com.mt.