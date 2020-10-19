Malta will be placing increasing focus on the ‘green’ economy, including a strategy on low carbon development, lower emissions and energy recovery, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna announced in the Budget speech on Monday.

The government will be issuing "green bonds" to help raise funds for environmentally-sustainable projects, the minister said.

Malta will stop importing single-use plastics next year and sales of such items - from balloons to plastic cotton buds - will be outlawed from the following year, in line with an EU directive introduced this year.

Malta will also be introducing a new EU system of calculating toxic emissions from vehicles, the minister said. However, he said that no one will end up paying more.