By the time this column has rolled off the press, the new PL leader, and by default, and more significantly, the country’s new prime minister, would have been hand-picked. The writing on the wall is that, bar some major upset, Chris Fearne will be the anointed one, thus taking up office in Castille tomorrow.

Of the two candidates vying for the post, I happen to marginally know Fearne through his previous profession as a paediatric surgeon. He came across as a stickler for protocol and a resolute and sharp-focused individual who does not countenance any tomfoolery and who, most importantly, knows when it’s time to clinically amputate/ excise a problematic component.

It’s within this context that I frame this appeal to him. Such an appeal is especially strident when one considers that none of the two PL candidates extensively addressed the current environmental malaise our country is facing within their overtures to potential voters.

A new broom must sweep, as they say, and Fearne’s broom must sweep the permissive planning policies currently steering us to perdition, including, but not restricted to, the notorious fuel stations policy and the rural policy and design guidelines (more commonly known as the ODZ policy) whose overhaul seems to have been put on hold.

Fearne’s clinical broom should also sweep the chief actors and instigators behind the same policies, including Architect Elizabeth Ellul, who masterminded some of the same odious policies and who chairs the Planning Commission, renowned for its spate of preposterous ODZ permit approvals.

A case in point is the recently-approved ODZ two-storey villa in Baħrija, courtesy of Architect Ellul’s permissive policies, counter to the recommendations of the ERA and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage due to its status as a Natura 2000 site, an Area of Archaeological Importance and an Area of High Landscape Importance.

Advocates of the incriminated ODZ policy rebut such criticism on the grounds that the policy simply sanctions development on the site of former development, thus im­plying that no new areas are being encroached upon. There is one major dent in such reasoning, and this concerns footprints.

The approved Baħrija development, for instance, will extend over 165 square metres, complete with swimming pool, while the previous derelict development extended over a fourth of such a footprint – i.e. 45 square metres.

Contrary to some cynics out there, I am confident Fearne can sever some of the consolidated links that construction tycoons have managed to forge with those in power and to slow down (since no politician can aspire to put a stop to) the pillaging of our natural environment.

Fearne can only aspire to leave some form of positive environmental legacy if he makes a meaningful contribution to safeguard, for posterity, the last remaining pockets of natural beauty in this country. To do this, the slogan RIPPP (Rest in Peace Permissive Policies) should be the driving mantra.

Seven steps to getan ODZ villa

An uncanny pattern emerges from observing the tally of ODZ developments approved in re­cent years at the behest of the maligned policies released in 2014, which can be summarised in seven simple steps, as follows:

1. Prospective applicant/ develo­per identifies ruins of a previous derelict construction in an idyllic ODZ spot;

2. Applicant invests in notarial research to prove the previous use of the same ruins as a dwelling of sorts, even if such use can be traced to many moons ago (over one hundred years in some cases);

3. Applicant submits a planning application for a fresh dwelling which extends over a considerably larger footprint that the previous one, invoking the permissive ODZ policies released in 2014;

4. The ERA, Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and, in some cases, even the Planning Directorate within the PA itself (through its case officer’s report), voice their opposition to the proposed development;

5. Planning Commission asks applicant to revise the submitted plans, probably to include smokescreens such as a conciliatory and minimal reduction in footprint, to be perceived as a gesture of goodwill by the applicant;

6. Planning Commission approves the development, invoking the 2014 ODZ policies;

7. Minister entrusted with the planning portfolio seeks to stifle the ensuing public outcry over the latest ODZ villa permit by pledging to revise the permissive policies in question, with Elizabeth Ellul defending the legitimacy of the proposed development under the 2014 policies.

The ERA and civil society (environmental NGOs) are left to carry the can and to mull their options, with the initiation of a laborious and expensive appeals process frequently being the only viable course of action to take.

100 per cent warped logic

In what probably was a knee-jerk reaction to report published in this newspaper last week of clunky debris being plonked on garigue at the Ta’ Ċenċ Natura 2000 site, owner Victor Borg sought to downplay the incident by pointing out that he never resorted to closing off the area to the public, despite being fully entitled to do so, since he was ‘Gozitan’.

Parochial considerations aside, this is a non-sequitur, given that your status as an untrammelled owner of an area (of conservation importance – a Natura 2000 site – to boot) does not absolve you of the inherent responsibilities that this invariably brings along, such as safeguarding the same area from despoilment of any sort. The reservoir and pump room development giving rise to the debris had been opposed by both the PA’s case officer and the ERA, only for it to be still given the green light.

If Borg really has the in­tegrity of Ta’ Ċenċ at heart, as he professes, then he should desist from any further deve­lopment on the site in future besides that strictly related to hotel maintenance work, while respecting the conservation importance of the same site.

This article was written before the Labour leadership election took place.