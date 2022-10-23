Green Cola, a refreshing drink with the classic and beloved cola taste but with no calories and no sugar, is now available in leading stores in Malta.

Green Cola is naturally sweetened with stevia leaf extract, and while maintaining a great taste, it contains no calories, no aspartame, no sugar, no preservatives and no phosphoric acid.

Green Cola also contains natural caffeine from green coffee beans. The caffeine from these unroasted beans not only provides a boost but also comes with more beneficial ingredients that are not lost due to the roasting process.

Apart from Cola, locals can now also find Green Flavours on the shelves, which are carbonated fruit-flavoured beverages also sweetened with stevia. They come in three variants. The first two: Green Orangeade and Green Lemonade come with high real juice content and low calories. Although they have no added sugar, the products have a small number of calories coming from the real juice. Finally, Green Lemon-lime is a refreshing carbonated beverage which has natural flavourings and no sugar or calories.

“We are proud to bring the ‘green’ side of refreshment to Malta! There is no reason why people should deny themselves drinks with a refreshing taste to cut down on calories or sugar intake,” Marco Borg, sales and operations manager at J. Calleja, said.

“Green Cola and our Green Flavours are the perfect solution for anyone who loves sweet beverages but also wants to lower calorie and sugar intake. The best of both worlds is now in 384 stores around Malta and Gozo.”

Borg went on to explain how the local team consists of motivated entrepreneurs, executives and team members coming from a variety of backgrounds. They truly connected with the Green refreshments portfolio and decided to bring these products to Malta and share them with the community at large.

“We are looking forward to introducing the green side to all of you. The Green Cola beverages can be purchased from all leading supermarkets and several other stores. The full list of localities and stores can be found on www.greencola.com,” Borg said.

For more information, visit https://mt.greencola.com/