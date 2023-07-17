In 2019, the EU launched the Green Deal to slow down the effects of climate change. The deal’s ultimate objective is to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. The pandemic, the Ukraine War and the associated energy crisis threatened to quickly end the EU’s ambitions. Next year’s European Parliament (EP) election and European political leaders’ tendency to disagree on almost every long-term reform add a new risk to the Green Deal’s success.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wants to push through the green agenda before the clock runs down on her mandate. The political parties represented in the European Parliament are jockeying for positions to garner as much support from voters as possible.

The Commission is pushing a package that includes a new Soil Health Law and an EU Waste Framework Directive. The EP will vote on a proposed nature restoration law, committing European governments to rehabilitate swathes of territory suffering from desertification, deforestation and the draining of peatlands.

The Commission also wants to reduce the use of pesticides by 50 per cent by 2030. But two EP commissions cannot agree on this critical reform. The Environment Commission wants the pesticide reduction to be increased to 80 per cent, while the Agriculture Commission wants the targets to reduce the use of pesticides to be watered down.

The European People’s Party (EPP) – which groups together centre-right parties – is pitching itself as the defender of farmers. It is arguing for a pause in environmental legislation, and, to achieve its aim, they have allied with the climate-sceptic far-right in Brussels. Since right-wing parties increasingly dominate European politics, the risk of the Green Deal derailing is significant.

Mainstream European politicians have their radars fixed on monitoring domestic issues. There is growing evidence that the cost-of-living crisis and the surge in support for populist parties will force them to tamper their enthusiasm for achieving the Green Deal objectives in the established time frames. Transitioning to net zero targets is less important than smart politics guaranteeing electoral success.

In Germany, the far-right nationalists of Alternative für Deutschland are gaining popularity after attacking the government coalition for their plans to convert home heating systems to renewable energy.

Spain will soon face a snap election that will likely see the far-right enter government for the first time since the return of democracy after Franco’s removal. The prominent conservative mayor of the Madrid region has accused the left of overstating the gravity of the climate crisis.

In the Netherlands, the Farmer-Citizen Movement opposes attempts by the Commission to reduce nitrogen emissions from intensive farming. Mainstream centre-right parties in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands are scrambling to make protecting farmers’ interests an important plank in their political strategies.

Europe’s centre-left mainstream parties continue to decline in popularity with their electorate. The left-wing lawmaker in the EP opposes a Commission proposal to ease current restrictions on genetically modified crops to encourage more research that would enable farmers to grow crops that require fewer pesticides, are better adapted to climate change and require less water.

The centre-left bloc in the EP and environmental groups like Greenpeace oppose the deregulation proposal of the Commission that they claim “ignores potential dangers to the environment, bees and pollinators and human health”. Still, they offer no viable solutions to the hardships of the less well-off and rural communities due to anaemic economic growth and a growing inequality gap.

Another minefield that threatens the success of the Green Deal is the directive to phase out cars powered by fossil fuel. Germany and Italy fiercely oppose the regulation that prohibits the sale of new vehicles that use petrol or diesel by 2035. Both countries have managed to get important concessions on this regulation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: “Italy cannot be expected to dismantle its economy and businesses to implement the ecological transition”, adding, “the ecological transition and environmental sustainability must go hand in hand with social and economic sustainability”.

The new EU Commission must focus on the challenges of a new age of economic and geopolitical insecurity. While it must not cool on its climate commitments, it needs to promote more social justice by revising its subsidy strategies.

It must, for instance, target support for households to switch to renewable forms of energy. Those working in industries most affected by climate change must also be given priority to ensure that they are not pushed to the fringes of society.

Greenwashing is no substitute for the Green Deal vision.