With over 10 data centres worldwide and 50,000 domains on its servers, Swedish company Internet Vikings is quickly gaining market shares on the very competitive market for hosting solutions. Their newest customer, Green Jade Games Ltd. is at the forefront of games development for the iGaming industry.

“We were impressed by Internet Vikings’ ability to deliver dedicated servers to ensure uninterrupted gaming experiences for our customers,” said Benedict McDonagh, managing director of Green Jade Games.

Benedict McDonagh, managing director of Green Jade Games

“This, plus the top-of-line service levels that Internet Vikings is promising and the approval from industry peers were strong factors when we chose this investment.” Internet Vikings boost the performance of the servers with SSD and NVMe hard drives in their global data centres.

This gives the customers up to 25,000 times better performance than a normal hard drive. An enterprise remote management software is a standard for all customers choosing this solution as well as 100 Gbit DDoS protection. There is also a cloud solution based on Vmware in their offering.

Peter Ekmark, CEO of Internet Vikings

“The ability to scale-up server capacity on the flash of a microsecond is key in a very demanding industry such as iGaming,” said Peter Ekmark, CEO of Internet Vikings.

“The loss of business for operators due to downtime is directly hurting the bottom line. The industry relies on quality and trust so the player’s gaming experience cannot be compromised at any time. We are very pleased that Green Jade Games chose us.”