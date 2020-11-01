The newly-founded voluntary organisation Green Malta has organised its first plogging event. Plogging is a Swedish concept which combines jogging with picking up litter, thus a creative way to help solve the world’s plastic problem.

Around five groups of 10 participants each, aged four to 69, left Luxol Sports Club in Pembroke at 9.30am last Sunday to follow a mapped-out route, picking up rubbish along the way. Some decided to fast walk while others jogged rapidly all the way down to the sea.

The organisers consider the event to have been a huge success and are glad to have reached their objective: that of bringing people together, engaging them in fun-filled activities, while raising awareness and promoting respect for life and the planet.

However, they would like to see more Maltese participants in future events. They, in fact, urge locals to participate in the next event to be held on November 29 and which is tied to the group’s ultimate aim: that of opening a free Green School for all children on the island.

Various sponsors helped out in the plogging event, including Maduma, Interspar Hamrun, Sleek Nails, Malta Bargain Hunting, A&A real estate, Creative Malta, Rain International, Luxol Sports Club, Sundreams Travel, Piscopo’s Cash & Carry, JM Skips, the Maltese Sun Guest House in Sliema and Ecopence, which was also instrumental in the launch of Green Malta.

Bags of litter collected during the event.