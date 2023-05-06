ADPD on Saturday stressed the importance of safeguarding the green spaces the public already enjoys at a press conference at the Gzira gardens.

The gardens have been at the centre of a battle to stop proposed encroachment by a petrol station.

“While the greening of urban spaces, especially in areas where these are lacking, is commendable, it is likewise important that the open spaces that we currently have in urban areas are safeguarded and if possible enlarged and not encroached upon!” ADPD party Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.

Government policy prioritises development “to the detriment of the quality of life of people”, said ADPD Public Relations Officer Brian Decelis.

Putting “profit before people” successive governments have used the Planning Authority to permit the savaging of land that developers laid their eyes on, he added.

Decelis explained this is what the governments’ “business friendly” policies mean for Maltese towns and villages.

The Green Party noted the success of events that emphasize the benefits of nature in urban spaces.

ADPD propose these could become permanent, turning village and town centres “into an oasis of relaxation”.

They acknowledged the efforts of local councils to prioritise such initiatives over the years, noting the intense work the Gzira local council did to protect the garden from encroachment.

ADPD commended the local council for putting the quality of life at the centre of its work.

“Although the battle has been won, we should continuously be on the look out because business interests are still being prioritized over the residents’ quality of life!” warned Decelis.

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo expressed incredulity at the proposed encroachment into the gardens by a petrol station.

The first step to greening urban areas is to to safeguard spaces we have an if possible extend them, he added.

Government has pledged to reduce cars to 41% of the number of cars in 1990 and there is also a drive towards the electrification of cars, ADPD noted.

With this in mind, ADPD said that it made more sense that rather than the petrol station encroach on the garden, the existing petrol station could be used as an extension of the gardens.

“We need this green lung while the petrol station is not necessary!”, ADPD added.

Cacopardo said “our urban zones will become more liveable by speeding up the implementation of the policy to reduce the number of cars on our roads, making space for open spaces.

This requires that basic services are, as far as possible, available in our urban zones thereby reducing our dependency on private cars.

“Cacopardo said that while there is agreement on the benefits of creating open spaces that are accessible for all, this should be done properly avoiding “past mistakes”.

He concluded by reiterating that green spaces in urban areas must be safeguarded and “if possible enlarged and not destroyed”.