Green Travel Plan Day was celebrated at St Francis School in Victoria recently.

The day began with students and teachers walking up to school instead of by car or van. On the initiative of the Victoria Local Council, Palm Street was closed to traffic and parking all day.

Students moved from one “station” to another according to a well-planned timetable given to all educators some days before.

Through the support and coordination of educators, each student had the opportunity to listen to a very interesting talk on road safety. Students also learned about the police cavalry (most of the students had the opportunity to ride a horse), mount a police motorbike, a police car and a Segway.

Pupils also had time to ride their own bicycles and scooters.

Valeria, one of the kindergarten teachers, was also kept busy photographing each pupil to have a photo to treasure of this memorable day.

Head of school, Sister Francesca Abela, thanked students, teachers, parents and the police, including the community police, for their efforts in coordinating the event.