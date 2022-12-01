The Greenfields singer Carmen Tanti, the voice behind several popular Maltese folk songs, has passed away. She was 75.
Carmen née Vella had been married to her co-singer Joe.
The couple formed the Greenfields with Charles Bajada in 1970. They had not yet been married at the time.
Bajada died in 1990 with the band continuing as a duo.
Their popular repertoire of simple but catchy tunes includes Il-Karozzin, Il-Vapur ta' l-Art, and Il-Banda ta' Indri.
The Greenfields performed with or supported a number of international acts, including the Brotherhood of Man, The Platters, Rolf Harris and Al Bano and Romina Power.
Carmen and Joe Tanti had two children, Clive and Myra.
