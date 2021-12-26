Greens Supermarket in Malta and Gozo has been recognised for its various business efforts at the Local Business Excellence Awards 2021, held for the first time on November 26 by Dynamic Events Ltd in collaboration with the Malta Business Review.

The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work by a qualified top-level judging panel.

Greens was awarded in the following categories: best food and beverage retail customer service of the year; best supermarket of the year; best business company of the year; best family business of the year; Gozo’s best supermarket quality products of the year; and best local café and cake shop of the year (see below).

Greens Supermarket is a family-run business that has been in the supermarket business for several years. It started as a small family grocer around 30 years ago and today it is a second-generation family company operating a supermarket with an area of over 4,000 square metres in one of Malta’s upmarket localities.

The organisation has over of 300 personnel, many of whom are family members who have a personal interest to ensure that individual and constant special attention is given to their clientele.

The company will soon be opening its third outlet within the Central Business District in Mrieħel.

Its goal is to be the best one-stop shop on the island. The family’s aim is to maintain a standard of high-quality, fresh products which can be showcased within the bakery, butcher, delicatessen, fish, fruit and vegetable counters. They aim to be the best providers with the most advantageous prices for customers. Their products are sourced from a variety of local and international traders and they have established a good relationship with importers from several countries.

Greens Supermarket is a firm believer in keeping abreast of the latest technology. It continuously invests in new machinery and continues to refurbish its premises to ensure that cooling systems and the establishment are fully functional and provide the best service possible.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began making headlines in early 2020, the brand has been once again challenged to demonstrate its agility in terms of accessibility and, most importantly, enhanced safety standards. The company recognised the impact the pandemic was having on customers, whose mindset has now drastically changed their shopping preferences.

Self-checkout is perceived as a new technology, especially for the Maltese islands. Greens Supermarket is pioneering this technology integration in the local supermarket industry. The company understands that soon, offering self-checkout will become a necessity for any business to remain truly competitive in the establishments that offer their services from physical locations.

On top of the health and safety feature that the self-checkout offers, the company also understands that customers appreciate stores that treat their time with more respect, as the machine alleviates waiting times, especially for people with small and sometimes frequent shopping.

Greens Supermarket is open from Monday to Sunday; Malta outlet from 7am to 10pm and Gozo outlet from 7am to 9pm. More information is available at www.greens.com.mt.