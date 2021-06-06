Greens Supermarket is opening a supermarket and bistro at the Quad Central, within the Central Business District in Mrieħel.

The fully-fledged supermarket and separate bistro, together spanning more than 3,250 square metres, are set within an open area of around 6,000 square metres of landscaped, pedestrianised piazzas and green areas at the Quad.

The size of this area has allowed the supermarket to adopt a fresh-market concept and will thus include a fishmonger, butcher, fruit and veg, a cheese counter, a health section, an extensive wine cellar and a bakery section, among others.

The Quad Central building in Mrieħel which will house the new Greens Supermarket and Bistro.

Greens has used its experience as one of Malta’s leading supermarket chains to recreate and enhance its superior shopping experience within its vision for the new supermarket.

The bistro will have indoor and outdoor seating and an open-kitchen concept. It aims to create a smart and trendy food-and-drink experience, incorporating comfort and fun to become a destination venue for recreational and business drinks and meals.

The supermarket and bistro are geared to give tenants and visitors to the Quad Central an overall high-quality experience combined with convenience at competitive prices.

The Quad Central has been designed with the first two levels overlooking the landscaped piazza, dedicated solely for amenities and the receptions for the offices.

The piazza levels will host a fitness and wellness centre, a childcare centre, a juice bar, coffee and food shops and other amenities, including a stationary and dry-cleaning service.

The car park can cater for around 1,400 vehicles, has bike racks and a car wash for tenants and visitors.

“The Quad presents a unique opportunity for us to provide convenience and quality in what we believe will be Malta’s most recognised business address through the well-known Greens brand,” Joseph Sammut, managing director of Greens Supermarket, said.

The Quad Central is very excited to welcome Greens Supermarket and Bistro to the development. Greens is synonymous with quality and convenience. The Quad’s vision is to provide best-in-class facilities and experience for its tenants and visitors.

It also strives to provide the perfect work/life balance, creating an environment that is easy to reach with good public transport links and parking facilities, and where people can work in an environmentally- friendly development, find all amenities within immediate reach, and enjoy open, pedestrianised and landscaped spaces.

More information about the Quad Central is available at www.thequad.com.mt.