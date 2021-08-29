Greenwood gets Man Utd off the hook at Wolves
Manchester United set a Premier League record of 28 away games without defeat as Mason Greenwood’s strike 10 minutes from time snatched a fortunate 1-0 win at Wolves on Sunday.
The visiting fans at Molineux were euphoric even before kick-off in United’s first game since a deal was agreed to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.
Ronaldo was not present with the paperwork for his move yet to be completed, but United did hand a first start to their other two big summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.
Those additions have raised expectations for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to challenge for a first Premier League title since 2013, but it was a teenager from their own academy that allowed the Red Devils to escape with the win.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us