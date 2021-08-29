Greenwood gets Man Utd off the hook at Wolves

Manchester United set a Premier League record of 28 away games without defeat as Mason Greenwood’s strike 10 minutes from time snatched a fortunate 1-0 win at Wolves on Sunday.

The visiting fans at Molineux were euphoric even before kick-off in United’s first game since a deal was agreed to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was not present with the paperwork for his move yet to be completed, but United did hand a first start to their other two big summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Those additions have raised expectations for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to challenge for a first Premier League title since 2013, but it was a teenager from their own academy that allowed the Red Devils to escape with the win.

