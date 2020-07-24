Wasteserv's Sant’ Antnin complex has started sorting mixed grey bag recyclables.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said on Friday that this process will result in good quality material that can be sold for reuse.

This follows WasteServ's exportation of more than 6,500 tonnes of glass for recycling.

The recyclable materials in grey bags, namely paper, plastic and metal, will be passing through a line for sorting and separation. The recovered recyclables will then be baled, stored and eventually placed on the market for sale.

Wasteserv will also be investing in new machinery, including high load bailers, and new storage facilities to obtain the best possible quality while maximising the reuse potential of the recycling material.